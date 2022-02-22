Reviewing Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) & Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 51.74% 6.98% 3.98% Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A

96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 4 2 0 2.14 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.40%. Given Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Healthcare Triangle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.64 $700.41 million $5.15 3.90 Healthcare Triangle $31.34 million 1.20 $2.35 million N/A N/A

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions beats Healthcare Triangle on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is a healthcare information technology company focused on solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. Healthcare Triangle Inc. is based in PLEASANTON, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.