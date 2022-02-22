Revolution Populi Trading 25.6% Lower This Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $32.73 million and approximately $79,144.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00036696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00108168 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

