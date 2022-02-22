Revomon (REVO) Trading Down 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $661,440.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.12 or 0.06930666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,677.21 or 0.99662477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00050088 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.