Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.62

Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) (LON:RLD)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.62 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03). Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.04), with a volume of 149,408 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.12, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Richland Resources Ltd (RLD.L) Company Profile (LON:RLD)
