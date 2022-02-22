Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.28, but opened at $25.76. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 190 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

