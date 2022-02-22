RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNG stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.64. 2,269,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,545. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $143.79 and a 12 month high of $394.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.