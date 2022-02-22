RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.00.

RingCentral stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.64. 2,269,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,471. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.51. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $143.79 and a 52 week high of $394.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686 in the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

