RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $455-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $448.32 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RingCentral from $404.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.00.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,545. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $143.79 and a twelve month high of $394.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.