RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.69-$1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.990-$2.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

RingCentral stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.64. 2,269,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average is $213.51. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $143.79 and a 12 month high of $394.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $322.00.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total value of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

