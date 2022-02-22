Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.
RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.
NYSE RBA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.
In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
