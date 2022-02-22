Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

