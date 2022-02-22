Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE RBA opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

