Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s current price.
RBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
NYSE RBA opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
