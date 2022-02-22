Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Lifted to “Buy” at Royal Bank of Canada

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.20.

Shares of TSE:RBA traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$65.70. The company had a trading volume of 179,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$79.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 37.97. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$62.02 and a 1-year high of C$94.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

