Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.60.

Shares of TSE:RBA traded up C$1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$66.49. The company had a trading volume of 66,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,258. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$62.02 and a one year high of C$94.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

