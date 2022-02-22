Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.66

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 7477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of Rite Aid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 77.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,133,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,681,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 20.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 97.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

