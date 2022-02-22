Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 8.6%

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) fell 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 60.55 and last traded at 60.65. 370,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,688,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at 66.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 129.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 79.59.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,542,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

