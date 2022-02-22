Robert Disbrow Purchases 50,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,398,400.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow bought 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow bought 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow bought 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow purchased 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Shares of PNE stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.78. 97,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$264.14 million and a PE ratio of -87.78. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

