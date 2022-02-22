Robert S. Ellin Purchases 25,000 Shares of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $23,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
LiveOne stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 446,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.17. LiveOne Inc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $6.95.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative return on equity of 1,399.02% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
