Robert S. Ellin Purchases 25,000 Shares of LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) Stock

LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LVO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 446,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,934. LiveOne Inc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LiveOne Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fleming James B JR purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveOne by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $890,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

