Robert W. Baird Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $380.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.65.

NYSE:HD traded down $30.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $316.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,742,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,388. The company has a market cap of $330.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $377.66 and its 200-day moving average is $363.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

