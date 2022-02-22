Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RKT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.
RKT opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.