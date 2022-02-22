Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RKT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

RKT opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,817,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

