Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.25. 217,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,814. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.64. Rogers has a one year low of $172.21 and a one year high of $274.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.62.

ROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Rogers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Rogers by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Rogers by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

