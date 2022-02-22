Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 6.9%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $120.66 and last traded at $120.26. Approximately 137,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,511,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.46.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,000 shares of company stock worth $92,915,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Roku by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Roku by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

