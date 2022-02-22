Ronald A. Dragg Sells 500 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $33,505.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. The stock had a trading volume of 523,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.87.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

