Router Protocol (ROUTE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.03 Million

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00007156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Router Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.51 or 0.06956367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,878.00 or 1.00512114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050087 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,493,655 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Router Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Router Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Router Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.