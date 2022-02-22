Roxgold (CVE:ROG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

Roxgold Inc. (CVE:ROG)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as low as C$1.31. Roxgold shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33.
About Roxgold (CVE:ROG)
Featured Stories
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.