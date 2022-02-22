Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Bunge worth $21,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $99.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.23. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $103.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $20,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,050 shares of company stock valued at $40,691,473. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

