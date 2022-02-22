Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $147.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Shares of Square stock opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square has a 12 month low of $96.83 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Square by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

