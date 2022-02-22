Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.04% of ESCO Technologies worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $84.80.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

