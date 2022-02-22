Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,809 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.34% of EMCOR Group worth $21,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,667,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $135.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

