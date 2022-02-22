Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.50 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 126.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.01% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $21,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 646,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40,329 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $10,037,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 236.4% in the third quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 25,132 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $6,600,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $5,482,000.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $334.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $354.43. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $280.81 and a 12 month high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

