Royal Bank of Canada Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,453 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after purchasing an additional 425,869 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $7,433,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $9,702,000. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 95.9% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,975 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $124.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

