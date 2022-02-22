Royal Bank of Canada Has $23.81 Million Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 24,097.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.90% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $23,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $19,271,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 611,628 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,638,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,172,000 after acquiring an additional 541,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 785.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 307,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

NAPA stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NAPA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

