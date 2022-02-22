Royal Bank of Canada Has $24.12 Million Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.00% of Standex International worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Standex International by 8.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Standex International by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

SXI opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $104.35.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

