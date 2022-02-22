Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,707 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 116,895 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of First Solar worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in First Solar by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,257 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $124,217,000 after buying an additional 68,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $117,646,000 after buying an additional 45,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth $114,838,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

