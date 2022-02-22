Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.63% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

