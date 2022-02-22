Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€310.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($350.00) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €255.07 ($289.85).

ETR:VOW3 traded down €5.12 ($5.82) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €174.98 ($198.84). The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €183.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of €188.89. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.92.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

