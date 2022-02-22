Royal Bank of Canada Sells 731,037 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731,037 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of -636.79 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

