RPC Group (LON:RPC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $792.59

RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 792.59 ($10.78) and traded as high as GBX 792.80 ($10.78). RPC Group shares last traded at GBX 792.60 ($10.78), with a volume of 4,135,899 shares.
The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 792.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 792.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.15.
RPC Group Company Profile (LON:RPC)
