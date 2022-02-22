RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $919,722.00

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $109.12 million and approximately $919,722.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.76 or 0.06894663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,135.77 or 1.00059872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050026 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework was first traded on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,300,006 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

