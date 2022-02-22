RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Shares Down 10%

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG)’s share price dropped 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 170,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 47,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$75.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Get RTG Mining alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 30,021,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,401,710.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,389,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,471,131.12.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.