Rupee (RUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Rupee has traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $80,445.13 and $8.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00023320 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.