Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $15.02 million and approximately $717,671.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,347,997,094 coins. The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

