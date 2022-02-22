SafeCapital (SCAP) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $5,634.86 and approximately $3.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020271 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 77.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001099 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

