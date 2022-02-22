SafeInsure Hits Market Capitalization of $38,478.38 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $38,478.38 and $3.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,272,957 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

