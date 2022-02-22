SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers Sells 9,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 1,208,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,976. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.79.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.
