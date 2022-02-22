SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers Sells 9,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 1,208,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,976. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

