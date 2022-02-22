Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.16. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile

Saint Jean Carbon, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

