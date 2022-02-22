Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.16. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TORVF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saint Jean Carbon (TORVF)
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.