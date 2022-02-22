Saito Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Million (SAITO)

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Saito has a total market capitalization of $33.62 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saito coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saito has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,633.82 or 0.06918145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,996.42 or 0.99803532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00050161 BTC.

Saito Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

Saito Coin Trading

