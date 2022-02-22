Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and traded as low as $10.91. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.