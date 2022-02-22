Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Lowered to $14.75 at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $14.75 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 116.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

