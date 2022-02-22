Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAND. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.
Shares of NYSE SAND remained flat at $$6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 277,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,532. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
