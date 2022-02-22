Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Raised to C$11.50 at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAND. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE SAND remained flat at $$6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 277,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,532. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,793 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 608,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

